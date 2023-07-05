U.S. Soldiers with the Public Health Command Europe, stand in formation during a change of command and relinquishment of responsibility ceremony, June 30, 2023 at Landstuhl, Germany. Col. Paul D. Lang assumed command of the unit from Col. Kenneth D. Spicer. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2023 05:45
|Photo ID:
|7901321
|VIRIN:
|230630-A-PB921-2045
|Resolution:
|6964x2960
|Size:
|15.43 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Public Health Command Europe Change of Command and Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
