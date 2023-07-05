Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public Health Command Europe Change of Command and Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 1 of 11]

    Public Health Command Europe Change of Command and Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Elisabeth Paqué 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with the Public Health Command Europe, stand in formation during a change of command and relinquishment of responsibility ceremony, June 30, 2023 at Landstuhl, Germany. Col. Paul D. Lang assumed command of the unit from Col. Kenneth D. Spicer. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    This work, Public Health Command Europe Change of Command and Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Elisabeth Paqué, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    Public Health Command Europe
    7th ATC-TSAE

