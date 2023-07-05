Public Health Command Europe Change of Command and Relinquishment of Responsibility Ceremony

The reviewing party salutes (from left to right) U.S. Army Col. Paul D. Lang, incoming commander, Public Health Command Europe, Brig. Gen. Clinton K. Murray (left), commanding general, Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Col. Kenneth D. Spicer, outgoing commander, Public Health Command Europe, during a change of command and relinquishment of responsibility ceremony, June 30, 2023 at Landstuhl, Germany. Lang assumed command of the unit from. Spicer. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
