    Mobility Guardian Airmen partner with U.S. Marine Corps in integrated delivery operation [Image 7 of 8]

    Mobility Guardian Airmen partner with U.S. Marine Corps in integrated delivery operation

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Three U.S. Marine Corps Bell AH-1 Cobra helicopters sit inside a C-5M Super Galaxy during a delivery mission as a part of Mobility Guardian 2023, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 9, 2023. International and Joint forces honed readiness and interoperability in challenging environments across missions including aerial refueling, aeromedical evacuation, the Global Air Mobility Support System (GAMSS), command and control, and humanitarian and disaster assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 05:46
    Photo ID: 7900233
    VIRIN: 230709-F-PX896-1316
    Resolution: 5591x3720
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobility Guardian Airmen partner with U.S. Marine Corps in integrated delivery operation [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Scott Air Force Base
    375th Air Mobility Wing
    Team Scott
    Mobility Guardian
    Free And Open IndoPacific
    MG23

