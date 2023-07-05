Mobility Guardian Airmen partner with U.S. Marine Corps in integrated delivery operation

A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy, carrying U.S. Marine Corps Bell AH-1 Cobra helicopters, is refueled on the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii flightline on July 9, 2023. International and Joint forces honed readiness and interoperability in challenging environments across missions including aerial refueling, aeromedical evacuation, the Global Air Mobility Support System (GAMSS), command and control, and humanitarian and disaster assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey)

