Mobility Guardian Airmen partner with U.S. Marine Corps in integrated delivery operation

A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy lands at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 9, 2023. 3,000 personnel directly supported the large-scale mobility exercise, which provided the maneuver of more than 15,000 U.S. and international forces associated with other exercises across the Indo-Pacific held in the same timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey)

Date Taken: 07.09.2023
Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US