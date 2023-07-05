Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility Guardian Airmen partner with U.S. Marine Corps in integrated delivery operation [Image 6 of 8]

    Mobility Guardian Airmen partner with U.S. Marine Corps in integrated delivery operation

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy lands at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 9, 2023. 3,000 personnel directly supported the large-scale mobility exercise, which provided the maneuver of more than 15,000 U.S. and international forces associated with other exercises across the Indo-Pacific held in the same timeframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.09.2023 05:46
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    This work, Mobility Guardian Airmen partner with U.S. Marine Corps in integrated delivery operation [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Mobility Guardian
    Free And Open IndoPacific
    MG23

