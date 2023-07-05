A pallet holding gear for Mobility Guardian 2023 sits inside a C-5M Super Galaxy as a part of a joint mission through Mobility Guardian 2023 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 9, 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2023 05:46
|Photo ID:
|7900229
|VIRIN:
|230709-F-PX896-1257
|Resolution:
|5616x3737
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mobility Guardian Airmen partner with U.S. Marine Corps in integrated delivery operation [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT