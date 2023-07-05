Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility Guardian Airmen partner with U.S. Marine Corps in integrated delivery operation [Image 4 of 8]

    Mobility Guardian Airmen partner with U.S. Marine Corps in integrated delivery operation

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Seiya Hicks, 22nd Airlift Squadron Aircraft Cargo Loadmaster, prepares to lower the ramp on a C-5M Super Galaxy holding Bell AH-1 Cobra helicopters as a part of a joint mission through Mobility Guardian 2023 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 9, 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey)

    Air Mobility Command
    Scott Air Force Base
    375th Air Mobility Wing
    Team Scott
    Mobility Guardian
    Free And Open IndoPacific
    MG23

