U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Seiya Hicks, 22nd Airlift Squadron Aircraft Cargo Loadmaster, prepares to lower the ramp on a C-5M Super Galaxy holding Bell AH-1 Cobra helicopters as a part of a joint mission through Mobility Guardian 2023 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 9, 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Baisey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2023 Date Posted: 07.09.2023 05:46 Photo ID: 7900230 VIRIN: 230709-F-PX896-1260 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.84 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobility Guardian Airmen partner with U.S. Marine Corps in integrated delivery operation [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.