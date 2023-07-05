Three U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II’s assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, taxi for takeoff at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2023. The Lightning IIs completed a ten-hour direct flight from Alaska and joined allied forces in the air for a simulated combat training mission over the Indo-Pacific region in support of Northern Edge 23-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 23:47
|Photo ID:
|7899647
|VIRIN:
|230704-F-NX702-1001
|Resolution:
|4703x2659
|Size:
|6.58 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USAF F-35As demonstrate endurance and reach during Northern Edge [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAF F-35As demonstrate endurance and reach during Northern Edge
