    USAF F-35As demonstrate endurance and reach during Northern Edge [Image 1 of 6]

    USAF F-35As demonstrate endurance and reach during Northern Edge

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Three U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II’s assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, taxi for takeoff at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2023. The Lightning IIs completed a ten-hour direct flight from Alaska and joined allied forces in the air for a simulated combat training mission over the Indo-Pacific region in support of Northern Edge 23-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 23:47
    Photo ID: 7899647
    VIRIN: 230704-F-NX702-1001
    Resolution: 4703x2659
    Size: 6.58 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    PACAF
    18th Wing
    USPACOM
    Kadena AB
    USAF
    F-35A
    Northern Edge
    355th FS
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    NE 23-2
    255th FGS

