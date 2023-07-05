USAF F-35As demonstrate endurance and reach during Northern Edge

Three U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II’s assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, taxi for takeoff at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2023. The Lightning IIs completed a ten-hour direct flight from Alaska and joined allied forces in the air for a simulated combat training mission over the Indo-Pacific region in support of Northern Edge 23-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

