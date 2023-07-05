A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, parks after a Northern Edge 23-2 training mission at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2023. Operating out of Kadena, during NE 23-2, offers visiting forces the experience of operating in the physically vast and strategically complex environment of the Indo-Pacific, enabling greater readiness and interoperability with joint and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 23:47 Photo ID: 7899650 VIRIN: 230704-F-NX702-1008 Resolution: 7247x5219 Size: 15.08 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF F-35As demonstrate endurance and reach during Northern Edge [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.