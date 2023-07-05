Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF F-35As demonstrate endurance and reach during Northern Edge [Image 5 of 6]

    USAF F-35As demonstrate endurance and reach during Northern Edge

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Keyli Pillaro-Estrada, 355th Fighter Generation Squadron, crew chief, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, signals an F-35 pilot during Northern Edge 23-2 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2023. NE 23-2 provides a training ground for aircraft and personnel to practice, project and exercise agile combat employment capabilities to ensure long-lasting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 23:47
    Photo ID: 7899651
    VIRIN: 230704-F-NX702-1009
    Resolution: 5986x3498
    Size: 11.18 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF F-35As demonstrate endurance and reach during Northern Edge [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF F-35As demonstrate endurance and reach during Northern Edge
    USAF F-35As demonstrate endurance and reach during Northern Edge
    USAF F-35As demonstrate endurance and reach during Northern Edge
    USAF F-35As demonstrate endurance and reach during Northern Edge
    USAF F-35As demonstrate endurance and reach during Northern Edge
    USAF F-35As demonstrate endurance and reach during Northern Edge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAF F-35As demonstrate endurance and reach during Northern Edge

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    18th Wing
    USPACOM
    Kadena AB
    USAF
    F-35A
    Northern Edge
    355th FS
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    NE 23-2
    255th FGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT