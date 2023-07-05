USAF F-35As demonstrate endurance and reach during Northern Edge

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Keyli Pillaro-Estrada, 355th Fighter Generation Squadron, crew chief, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, signals an F-35 pilot during Northern Edge 23-2 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2023. NE 23-2 provides a training ground for aircraft and personnel to practice, project and exercise agile combat employment capabilities to ensure long-lasting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

