U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Keyli Pillaro-Estrada, 355th Fighter Generation Squadron, crew chief, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, signals an F-35 pilot during Northern Edge 23-2 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2023. NE 23-2 provides a training ground for aircraft and personnel to practice, project and exercise agile combat employment capabilities to ensure long-lasting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)
This work, USAF F-35As demonstrate endurance and reach during Northern Edge [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAF F-35As demonstrate endurance and reach during Northern Edge
