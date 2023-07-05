A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, taxis on the flight line after a Northern Edge 23-2 training mission at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2023. NE 23-2 demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements with our allies and partners, advancing common interests and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 23:47
|Photo ID:
|7899648
|VIRIN:
|230704-F-NX702-1006
|Resolution:
|7939x5013
|Size:
|22.19 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
USAF F-35As demonstrate endurance and reach during Northern Edge
