USAF F-35As demonstrate endurance and reach during Northern Edge

(Left to Right) U.S. Air Force Capt. Abraham Go, Capt. Joshua Christen, Capt. Rachel Self and Maj. John Tyholm, 355th Fighter Squadron, pilots, pose for a photo during Northern Edge 23-2 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2023. The F-35 pilots completed the first direct flight from a home base in Alaska to the first island chain to participate in a tactical mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

