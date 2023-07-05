(Left to Right) U.S. Air Force Capt. Abraham Go, Capt. Joshua Christen, Capt. Rachel Self and Maj. John Tyholm, 355th Fighter Squadron, pilots, pose for a photo during Northern Edge 23-2 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2023. The F-35 pilots completed the first direct flight from a home base in Alaska to the first island chain to participate in a tactical mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 23:47
|Photo ID:
|7899658
|VIRIN:
|230704-F-NX702-1012
|Resolution:
|6513x5126
|Size:
|16.92 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|20
This work, USAF F-35As demonstrate endurance and reach during Northern Edge [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAF F-35As demonstrate endurance and reach during Northern Edge
