20th EMS exercises contingency breakout procedures

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class William Ayers, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron precision guided munitions crew chief, leads a team of Airmen to breakout, prepare and load live munitions onto a transportation unit during a contingency breakout exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 27, 2023. Ayers led the load team to mission success by exercising effective group communication and performing equipment inspections. The exercise simulated a rapid response scenario in which a team of Airmen utilized Agile Combat Employment techniques to break out and prepare live munitions to generate combat airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

