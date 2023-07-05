20th EMS exercises contingency breakout procedures

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Morgan Reichard, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron precision guided munitions specialist works with her team to prepare munitions during a contingency breakout exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 27, 2023. The contingency breakout exercise relied heavily on communication and team cohesion, allowing Airmen to practice performing under pressure and strengthening their leadership capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

