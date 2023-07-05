U.S. Air Force Zachary Johnson, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron (EMS) precision guided munitions specialist, prepares and inspects munitions during a contingency breakout exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 27, 2023. The contingency breakout exercise simulated a rapid response scenario in which Agile Combat Employment techniques are employed, strengthening the combat readiness of the 20th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 11:42
|Photo ID:
|7898804
|VIRIN:
|230627-F-VV695-1609
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AFB, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th EMS exercises contingency breakout procedures [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
20th EMS exercises contingency breakout procedures
