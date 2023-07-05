U.S. Air Force Zachary Johnson, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron (EMS) precision guided munitions specialist, prepares and inspects munitions during a contingency breakout exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 27, 2023. The contingency breakout exercise simulated a rapid response scenario in which Agile Combat Employment techniques are employed, strengthening the combat readiness of the 20th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 11:42 Photo ID: 7898804 VIRIN: 230627-F-VV695-1609 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 1.02 MB Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th EMS exercises contingency breakout procedures [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.