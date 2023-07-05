Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th EMS exercises contingency breakout procedures [Image 8 of 11]

    20th EMS exercises contingency breakout procedures

    SHAW AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Morgan Reichard, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron (EMS) precision guided munitions specialist, practices preparing live munitions during a contingency breakout exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 27, 2023. 20th EMS load teams are tested on their ability to communicate and solve problems as a unit in a fast-paced scenario in an implementation of Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airman techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 11:42
    Photo ID: 7898803
    VIRIN: 230627-F-VV695-1590
    Resolution: 5094x3639
    Size: 892.67 KB
    Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th EMS exercises contingency breakout procedures [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    20th EMS exercises contingency breakout procedures

    Shaw AFB
    Ammo
    20th Fighter Wing
    Munitions
    Contingency Breakout

