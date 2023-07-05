20th EMS exercises contingency breakout procedures

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Morgan Reichard, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron (EMS) precision guided munitions specialist, practices preparing live munitions during a contingency breakout exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 27, 2023. 20th EMS load teams are tested on their ability to communicate and solve problems as a unit in a fast-paced scenario in an implementation of Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airman techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

