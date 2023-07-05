Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th AAMDC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley as the new Command Sergeant Major [Image 10 of 12]

    10th AAMDC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley as the new Command Sergeant Major

    RP, GERMANY

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, 10th AAMDC incoming command sergeant major, passes the guide on to Master Sgt. Gregory Irvine June 30 Daenner Kaserne, Germany. 10th AAMDC held a change of responsibility ceremony between U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, 10th AAMDC outgoing command sergeant major, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, 10th AAMDC incoming command sergeant major.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 03:53
    Photo ID: 7898245
    VIRIN: 230630-A-JK865-5050
    Resolution: 5941x4420
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley as the new Command Sergeant Major [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th AAMDC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley as the new Command Sergeant Major
    10th AAMDC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley as the new Command Sergeant Major
    10th AAMDC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley as the new Command Sergeant Major
    10th AAMDC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley as the new Command Sergeant Major
    10th AAMDC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley as the new Command Sergeant Major
    10th AAMDC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley as the new Command Sergeant Major
    10th AAMDC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley as the new Command Sergeant Major
    10th AAMDC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley as the new Command Sergeant Major
    10th AAMDC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley as the new Command Sergeant Major
    10th AAMDC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley as the new Command Sergeant Major
    10th AAMDC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley as the new Command Sergeant Major
    10th AAMDC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley as the new Command Sergeant Major

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    10th AAMDC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley as the new Command Sergeant Major

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    eucom
    target_news_europe
    europeansupport2022
    beallyoucanbe
    Airdefense strongertogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT