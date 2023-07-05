U.S. Army Master Sgt. Gregory Irvine, 10th AAMDC Plans and Operations NCOIC, passes the guide on to Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, 10th AAMDC outgoing command sergeant major, June 30 Daenner Kaserne, Germany. 10th AAMDC held a change of responsibility ceremony between U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, 10th AAMDC outgoing command sergeant major, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, 10th AAMDC incoming command sergeant major.
10th AAMDC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley as the new Command Sergeant Major
