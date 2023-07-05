10th AAMDC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley as the new Command Sergeant Major

The 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command hosted a change of responsibility ceremony between U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, 10th AAMDC outgoing command sergeant major, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, 10th AAMDC incoming command sergeant major, June 30 Daenner Kaserne, Germany. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett, 10th AAMDC commanding general, presided over the ceremony



Team 10 bid a heartfelt farewell to Macri after his three-year tenure of being the first nominative command sergeant major in the history of the 10th AAMDC. Three years ago, Macri joined 10th AAMDC with the goal of putting people first. In addition, Macri worked towards four main lines of effort which are: readiness, allies and partners, growth and modernization, and innovation. Barnett confirms that Macri exceptionally reached those goals and impacted the climate of 10th AAMDC.



Quoting one of his favorite writers, Barnett referred to Macri as a linchpin of the organization. “The marketing and business guru, Seth Gudin,” Barnett said. “Describes the linchpin as those who invent and lead, regardless of title, they connect with others, make things happen, and create order out of chaos. They love their work and pour their best selves into it. They are the essential building blocks to great organizations. Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, that is exactly who you are, the linchpin of this organization.”



The 10th AAMDC is U.S. Army Europe's executive agent for all theater air and missile defense operations and force management. The unit is ready to deploy within the U.S. Army European Commands area of responsibility and conduct air and missile defense operations with joint and multinational Allies and partners in order to protect the Combined Forces Commander’s critical assets, enable freedom of movement, and integrate air and missile defense capabilities organization for air and missile defense of critical assets, deterring aggression, and promoting regional security and stability.



Rowley and his family just came from the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade in Japan.



“Modernization is key,” said Rowley said in his incoming speech. “That is how we are going to achieve an overmatch with our enemies and expand command and control across the theater.”



Rowley also expressed how honored he is to be part of the team and believes the mission is the most strategically important in the theater.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Rowley I know you are ready to help continue to build on the reputation and legacy of this great organization. I look forward to watching you lead from the front,” said Barnett.



Macri and his family head over to Fort Sill, Oklahoma to serve as the Air Defense Artillery Branch Regimental Command Sergeant Major.



by PFC Yesenia Cadavid