10th AAMDC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley as the new Command Sergeant Major

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett, 10th AAMDC commanding general, passes the guide on to Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, 10th AAMDC incoming command sergeant major, entrusting him with the new position June 30 Daenner Kaserne, Germany. 10th AAMDC held a change of responsibility ceremony between U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, 10th AAMDC outgoing command sergeant major, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, 10th AAMDC incoming command sergeant major.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2023 Date Posted: 07.07.2023 Location: RP, DE