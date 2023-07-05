10th AAMDC members of color guard, stand a attention during a change of responsibility ceremony June 30 Daenner Kaserne, Germany. 10th AAMDC held a change of responsibility ceremony between U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, 10th AAMDC outgoing command sergeant major, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, 10th AAMDC incoming command sergeant major.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 03:53
|Photo ID:
|7898237
|VIRIN:
|230630-A-JK865-6269
|Resolution:
|5713x7966
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|7
This work, 10th AAMDC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley as the new Command Sergeant Major [Image 12 of 12], by PFC Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
10th AAMDC welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley as the new Command Sergeant Major
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT