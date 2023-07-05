A-10 prototyping and innovation

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Sanders, Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center avionics technician, pulls a Portable Automated Test Station into the cockpit of an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. Sanders tested the wireless range by placing the PATS in different locations around the A-10. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 Photo ID: 7897730 Resolution: 5472x3908 Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US