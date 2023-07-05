Engineers from Maxentric Technologies configure tests the Portable Automated Test Station on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. PATS was a wireless prototype being tested for compatibility to innovate the A-10’s weapons systems, expediting the return-to combat time in the 924th Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 17:15
|Photo ID:
|7897723
|VIRIN:
|230629-F-DX569-1256
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, A-10 prototyping and innovation [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
