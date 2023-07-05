A-10 prototyping and innovation

Engineers from Maxentric Technologies configure tests the Portable Automated Test Station on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. PATS was a wireless prototype being tested for compatibility to innovate the A-10’s weapons systems, expediting the return-to combat time in the 924th Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

