    A-10 prototyping and innovation [Image 2 of 9]

    A-10 prototyping and innovation

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    Engineers from Maxentric Technologies configure tests the Portable Automated Test Station on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. PATS was a wireless prototype being tested for compatibility to innovate the A-10’s weapons systems, expediting the return-to combat time in the 924th Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    weapons systems
    innovation
    Portable Automated Test Station
    924th Maintenance Squadron

