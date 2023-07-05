A-10 prototyping and innovation

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Sanders, Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center avionics technician, smiles at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. Sanders assisted civilian engineers test the compatibility of new equipment on the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at the 924th Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

Date Taken: 06.29.2023
Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US