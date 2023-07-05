Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 prototyping and innovation [Image 4 of 9]

    A-10 prototyping and innovation

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Sanders, Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center avionics technician, right, and civilian engineers work together at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. The AATC was responsible for operational and developmental evaluations, tactics development, and evaluation for all Air Reserve Component (ARC) weapons systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 17:16
    Photo ID: 7897725
    VIRIN: 230629-F-DX569-1274
    Resolution: 4945x3532
    Size: 8.64 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    This work, A-10 prototyping and innovation [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    avionics
    Air Force Reserve Command Test Center

