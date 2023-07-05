U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Sanders, Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center avionics technician, right, and civilian engineers work together at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. The AATC was responsible for operational and developmental evaluations, tactics development, and evaluation for all Air Reserve Component (ARC) weapons systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 17:16 Photo ID: 7897725 VIRIN: 230629-F-DX569-1274 Resolution: 4945x3532 Size: 8.64 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 prototyping and innovation [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.