A new prototype for the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft is a Portable Automated Test Station at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. PATS prototyped wireless capabilities to equipment on the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft previously created for hardwired radio communications. PATS would modernize weapon systems capabilities to meet the needs of the current demands at the 924th Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 17:16
|Photo ID:
|7897728
|VIRIN:
|230629-F-DX569-1290
|Resolution:
|4604x3289
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|8
This work, A-10 prototyping and innovation [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
