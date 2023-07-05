Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 prototyping and innovation [Image 7 of 9]

    A-10 prototyping and innovation

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    A new prototype for the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft is a Portable Automated Test Station at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 29, 2023. PATS prototyped wireless capabilities to equipment on the A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft previously created for hardwired radio communications. PATS would modernize weapon systems capabilities to meet the needs of the current demands at the 924th Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

