Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    She is Astronaut [Image 6 of 6]

    She is Astronaut

    LIMA, PERU

    07.04.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Cody A Burt 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt Colonel Alexander DeGracia, Resolute Sentinel 23 Combined Joint Task Force-Patriot Fury Liaison Officer, poses with two students from the She is Astronaut program during a tour at the Centro Nacional de Operaciones de Imágenes Satelitales as part of Resolute Sentinel 23. Resolute Sentinel is a U.S. Southern Command exercise led by 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern). The exercise will last approximately one month, from June to July 2023. Resolute Sentinel improves participants’ collective readiness through joint defense interoperability training, medical, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cody Burt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 09:42
    Photo ID: 7896644
    VIRIN: 230704-F-YR049-2006
    Resolution: 3653x5491
    Size: 10.04 MB
    Location: LIMA, PE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, She is Astronaut [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Cody A Burt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    She is Astronaut
    She is Astronaut
    She is Astronaut
    She is Astronaut
    She is Astronaut
    She is Astronaut

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SOUTHCOM
    #Partnership
    #AFSOUTH
    #RS23
    #ResoluteSentinel
    #ResoluteSentinel23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT