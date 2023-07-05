She is Astronaut

A student from the She is an Astronaut program stands with leadership at the Centro Nacional de Operaciones de Imágenes Satelitales during a tour as part of Resolute Sentinel 23. Resolute Sentinel is a U.S. Southern Command exercise led by 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern). The exercise will last approximately one month, from June to July 2023. Resolute Sentinel improves participants’ collective readiness through joint defense interoperability training, medical, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cody Burt)

