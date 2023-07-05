She is Astronaut

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LIMA, PERU

    07.04.2023

    Fuerza Aérea del Perú Col. Fidel Castro, Resolute Sentinel 23 CJTF Deputy Commander, stands next to a student from the She is an Astronaut program during a tour at the Centro Nacional de Operaciones de Imágenes Satelitales, Lima, Peru, July 4, 2023, as part of Resolute Sentinel 23. The “She is an Astronaut" program, developed in conjunction with NASA's Space Center and global allies, aims to benefit girls in extreme vulnerability through the promotion of STEAM programs in Latin America. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cody Burt)

