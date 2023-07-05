Fuerza Aérea del Perú Col. Fidel Castro, Resolute Sentinel 23 CJTF Deputy Commander, stands next to a student from the She is an Astronaut program during a tour at the Centro Nacional de Operaciones de Imágenes Satelitales, Lima, Peru, July 4, 2023, as part of Resolute Sentinel 23. The “She is an Astronaut" program, developed in conjunction with NASA's Space Center and global allies, aims to benefit girls in extreme vulnerability through the promotion of STEAM programs in Latin America. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cody Burt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.06.2023 09:42 Photo ID: 7896639 VIRIN: 230704-F-YR049-2003 Resolution: 5459x3632 Size: 12.3 MB Location: LIMA, PE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, She is Astronaut [Image 6 of 6], by 1st Lt. Cody A Burt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.