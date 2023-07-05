She is Astronaut

Girls from the She is an Astronaut program look through their gift bags that were given to them during a tour of the Centro Nacional de Operaciones de Imágenes Satelitales, Lima, Peru, July 4, 2023, as part of Resolute Sentinel 23. The “She is an Astronaut" program, developed in conjunction with NASA's Space Center and global allies, aims to benefit girls in extreme vulnerability through the promotion of STEAM programs in Latin America. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cody Burt)

