She is Astronaut

A student from the She is an Astronaut program laughs during a tour at the Centro Nacional de Operaciones de Imágenes Satelitales as part of Resolute Sentinel 23. The “She is an Astronaut" program, developed in conjunction with NASA's Space Center and global allies, aims to benefit girls in extreme vulnerability through the promotion of STEM programs in Latin America. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cody Burt)

