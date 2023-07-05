Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts America's Most West Freedom Fest. [Image 5 of 7]

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts America's Most West Freedom Fest.

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    230701-N-LZ409-1202 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (July 1, 2023) Sailors assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, pose for a photo during America’s Most West Freedom Fest. This Independence Day celebration was free and open to the public, granting access to more than 8,000 guests for the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 21:05
    Photo ID: 7896128
    VIRIN: 230701-N-LZ409-1202
    Resolution: 4246x2826
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: KEKAHA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts America's Most West Freedom Fest. [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts America's Most West Freedom Fest.
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts America's Most West Freedom Fest.
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts America's Most West Freedom Fest.
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts America's Most West Freedom Fest.
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts America's Most West Freedom Fest.
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts America's Most West Freedom Fest.
    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts America's Most West Freedom Fest.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    Celebration
    PMRF
    Independence Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT