Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts America's Most West Freedom Fest.

230701-N-LZ409-1026 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (July 1, 2023) Guests arrive for America’s Most West Freedom Fest at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. This Independence Day celebration was free and open to the public, granting access to more than 8,000 guests for the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

