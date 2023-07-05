230701-N-LZ409-1191 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (July 1, 2023) Guests compete in a dance competition during America’s Most West Freedom Fest at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. This Independence Day celebration was free and open to the public, granting access to more than 8,000 guests for the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2023 21:05 Photo ID: 7896126 VIRIN: 230701-N-LZ409-1191 Resolution: 3914x2605 Size: 1.38 MB Location: KEKAHA, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts America's Most West Freedom Fest. [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.