PMRF Celebrates Freedom with Aloha during America’s Most West Freedom Fest

KEKAHA, HAWAII – Fireworks exploded overhead, lighting up the night sky, as more than 8,000 patrons looked on from below. The beach at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, and surrounding areas were filled with guests listening to live music, dining on local cuisine from vendors, and spinning around on carnival rides, as the bright colors rained down in a celebration of freedom.



PMRF’s Independence Day celebration, America’s Most West Freedom Fest, came back in full swing in 2023, opening up to the public for the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic. This event featured live entertainment from Cruz Control, Waylon Nihipali, and the headliner, Common Kings, who brought the event to an end after the fireworks.



Event coordinator, Genevieve Silva, with PMRF Morale, Welfare, and Recreation, expressed her excitement about the success of this event, saying it was filled with Aloha from attendees, participants, staff, volunteers, and the entire community.



“The word Aloha embodies a spirit that acknowledges everyone's responsibility and goodwill toward each other,” said Silva. “Our commitment to bringing the community together as one Ohana to celebrate our freedom with Aloha was what contributed to its success.”



Capt. Brett Stevenson, commanding officer at PMRF, offered thanks to everyone who contributed to this event, noting it was a year in the making. He highlighted the extensive strategizing, evaluating, and planning that made America’s Most West Freedom Fest as successful as it was.



“We couldn’t do our important mission without the support of everyone out there to make sure our freedom is defended and our island home is safe,” said Stevenson.



The event also featured a dance competition, the winner of which was given two airline tickets. Other giveaways throughout the night included sailing packages and a surfboard from sponsors of the event.



Stevenson explained the important role events such as this play in strengthening the relationship between the military and the local community, stressing these events are a way to give back to the community that shows so much love to PMRF.



So, as Common Kings finished their performance and the crowd dissipated, America’s Most West Freedom Fest 2023 came to an end. Although the gate is closed for now, this event showcased the excitement and success that comes with having an event not only for the Ohana of PMRF, but for the surrounding community and beyond.



To see photos from this event at visit: https://photos.greatlifehawaii.com/amwff2023



