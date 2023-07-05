230701-N-BN624-1001 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (July 1, 2023) The Waimea High School ROTC honor guard presents the colors at America’s Most West Freedom Fest at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. This Independence Day celebration was free and open to the public, granting access to more than 8,000 guests for the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2023 Date Posted: 07.05.2023 21:04 Photo ID: 7896130 VIRIN: 230701-N-BN624-1001 Resolution: 4686x3119 Size: 1.36 MB Location: KEKAHA, HI, US Hometown: KEKAHA, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Hosts America's Most West Freedom Fest. [Image 7 of 7], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.