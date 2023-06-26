Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st FW EOD [Image 8 of 8]

    31st FW EOD

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Italian Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team apply different procedures taught from the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron EOD involving the F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 28, 2023. The ITAF EOD members split into two teams and ran through hung flare training scenarios allowing them to practice hands-on training to gain familiarity with the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 10:32
    Photo ID: 7894317
    VIRIN: 230628-F-PB738-1137
    Resolution: 4966x3311
    Size: 754.42 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    EOD

