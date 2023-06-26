31st FW EOD

The Italian Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team apply different procedures taught from the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron EOD involving the F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 28, 2023. The ITAF EOD members split into two teams and ran through hung flare training scenarios allowing them to practice hands-on training to gain familiarity with the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

