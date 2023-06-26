31st FW EOD

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician from the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrates F-16 Fighting Falcon emergency response procedures to the Italian Air Force EOD team at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 28, 2023. EOD were taught about flares and how to safely maneuver around the aircraft and pin items such as the landing gear, electric gun system, arresting hook, countermeasures and the emergency power unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

