31st FW EOD

Two 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal members instruct the Italian Air Force EOD team how to properly ensure the F-16 Fighting Falcon is safe to work on at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 28, 2023. The team demonstrated the proper procedures on how to respond to a hung flare training scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

