Two 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal members instruct the Italian Air Force EOD team how to properly ensure the F-16 Fighting Falcon is safe to work on at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 28, 2023. The team demonstrated the proper procedures on how to respond to a hung flare training scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 10:32
|Photo ID:
|7894310
|VIRIN:
|230628-F-PB738-1086
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|901.17 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 31st FW EOD [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
