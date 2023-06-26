Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st FW EOD [Image 5 of 8]

    31st FW EOD

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Two 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal members instruct the Italian Air Force EOD team how to properly ensure the F-16 Fighting Falcon is safe to work on at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 28, 2023. The team demonstrated the proper procedures on how to respond to a hung flare training scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 10:32
    Photo ID: 7894310
    VIRIN: 230628-F-PB738-1086
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 901.17 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    This work, 31st FW EOD [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EOD

