31st FW EOD

The 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit trains the Italian Air Force EOD team on emergency response procedures for the F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 28, 2023. ITAF EOD were taught how to safely maneuver around the aircraft and pin items such as the landing gear, electric gun system, arresting hook, countermeasures and the emergency power unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

