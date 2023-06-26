Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st FW EOD [Image 2 of 8]

    31st FW EOD

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit trains the Italian Air Force EOD team on emergency response procedures for the F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 28, 2023. ITAF EOD were taught how to safely maneuver around the aircraft and pin items such as the landing gear, electric gun system, arresting hook, countermeasures and the emergency power unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    This work, 31st FW EOD [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EOD

