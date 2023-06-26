The 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit trains the Italian Air Force EOD team on emergency response procedures for the F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 27, 2023. ITAF EOD received F-16 aircraft familiarization training to enhance joint EOD response efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 10:32
|Photo ID:
|7894308
|VIRIN:
|230627-F-PB738-1024
|Resolution:
|4904x3269
|Size:
|863.65 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 31st FW EOD [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
