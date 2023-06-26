230704-N-JO823-1099 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Antwon Adams, from Manchester, New York, fuels an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, July 4, 2023. The Eagles conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.04.2023 16:52 Photo ID: 7893608 VIRIN: 230704-N-JO823-1099 Resolution: 3200x2128 Size: 1.22 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 6 of 6], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.