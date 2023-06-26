Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230704-N-JO823-1018 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Noah Schaeffer, from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, carries chocks on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, July 4, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 16:52
    Photo ID: 7893601
    VIRIN: 230704-N-JO823-1018
    Resolution: 3024x1904
    Size: 1014.56 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 6
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 6 of 6], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th fleet
    Sailors
    Flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

