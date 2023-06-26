USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

230704-N-JO823-1018 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Noah Schaeffer, from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, carries chocks on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, July 4, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

