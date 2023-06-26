230704-N-JO823-1076 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Reece Duke, from Calhoun, Georgia, attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, observes flight operations on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, July 4, 2023. The Diamondbacks conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.04.2023 16:52 Photo ID: 7893602 VIRIN: 230704-N-JO823-1076 Resolution: 2484x1627 Size: 919.96 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 6 of 6], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.