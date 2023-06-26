USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

230704-N-JO823-1056 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 4, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Samuel Woodger, from London, directs an aircraft on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, July 4, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

