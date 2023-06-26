Intrepid Maven 23.4: JTAC and Scout Sniper Team fire mission

U.S. Marines with Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade and with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division, conduct a fire mission during Intrepid Maven 23.4, July 4, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2023 14:57
|Photo ID:
|7893520
|VIRIN:
|230704-M-AU949-1020
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|6.76 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
