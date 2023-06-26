Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Intrepid Maven 23.4: JTAC and Scout Sniper Team fire mission [Image 6 of 8]

    Intrepid Maven 23.4: JTAC and Scout Sniper Team fire mission

    JORDAN

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla   

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marines with Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade and with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division, conduct a fire mission during Intrepid Maven 23.4, July 4, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 14:57
    Photo ID: 7893520
    VIRIN: 230704-M-AU949-1020
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 6.76 MB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Intrepid Maven 23.4: JTAC and Scout Sniper Team fire mission [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    1st MARDIV
    TF 51/5
    INTREPIDMAVEN
    IM 23.4

