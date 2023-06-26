Intrepid Maven 23.4: JTAC and Scout Sniper Team fire mission

U.S. Marines with 4th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company and Wraith 3 scout sniper team with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division, prepare for a fire mission during Intrepid Maven 23.4, July 4, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

