Intrepid Maven 23.4: JTAC and Scout Sniper Team fire mission

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joseph Witte, a radio operator with Wraith 3 scout sniper team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division, observes the environment in preparation for a fire mission exercise during Intrepid Maven 23.4, July 4, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. Witte is a native of Mankato, MN. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

Date Taken: 07.04.2023