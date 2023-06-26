U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alexander Shepherd, a joint tactical air controller with Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, calls in a fire mission during Intrepid Maven 23.4, July 4, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. Shepherd is a native of Baltimore, MD. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2023 Date Posted: 07.04.2023 14:57 Photo ID: 7893521 VIRIN: 230704-M-AU949-1017 Resolution: 6153x4102 Size: 3.75 MB Location: JO Hometown: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Intrepid Maven 23.4: JTAC and Scout Sniper Team fire mission [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.