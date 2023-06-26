Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Intrepid Maven 23.4: JTAC and Scout Sniper Team fire mission [Image 3 of 8]

    Intrepid Maven 23.4: JTAC and Scout Sniper Team fire mission

    JORDAN

    07.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla   

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division, prepare for a fire mission during Intrepid Maven 23.4, July 4, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Central Command and Jordanian Armed Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2023
    Date Posted: 07.04.2023 14:57
    Photo ID: 7893517
    VIRIN: 230704-M-AU949-1004
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 7.31 MB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Intrepid Maven 23.4: JTAC and Scout Sniper Team fire mission [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Intrepid Maven 23.4: JTAC and Scout Sniper Team fire mission
    Intrepid Maven 23.4: JTAC and Scout Sniper Team fire mission
    Intrepid Maven 23.4: JTAC and Scout Sniper Team fire mission
    Intrepid Maven 23.4: JTAC and Scout Sniper Team fire mission
    Intrepid Maven 23.4: JTAC and Scout Sniper Team fire mission
    Intrepid Maven 23.4: JTAC and Scout Sniper Team fire mission
    Intrepid Maven 23.4: JTAC and Scout Sniper Team fire mission
    Intrepid Maven 23.4: JTAC and Scout Sniper Team fire mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    1st MARDIV
    TF 51/5
    INTREPIDMAVEN
    IM 23.4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT